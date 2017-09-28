3 get heavy sentences for robbery and kidnapping, Kirkwood

Violence against women are at the top of the SAPS’s priority list and we will do everything possible to bring perpetrators to book.

This was shown again by detectives from Kirkwood when they ensured that three offenders were removed from our communities.

On 8 September 2017, the three accused were found guilty in the Grahamstown High Court on housebreaking with the intent to rob, robbery aggravating and kidnapping. This follows an incident in Kirkwood during October 2016, where a female victim was overpowered in her home, kidnapped and robbed. The victim was found in Uitenhage soon afterwards after she was dropped off by her perpetrators.

Commitment from a dedicated team of police officials led them to the successful apprehension of the three suspects soon after the crime was committed. On 27 September 2017, the three accused were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Grahamstown High Court.

The detectives from Kirkwood are committed and dedicated towards ensuring that they protect our women by sending the perpetrators of these crimes to prison where they belong. Sentencing in the Kirkwood case today, 27 September 2017, was as follows:

Accused number one: Thembela Eric Bele (33) was sentenced for housebreaking with the intent to rob – 10 years imprisonment; robbery aggravated – 20 years imprisonment; kidnapping – 10 years imprisonment.

Accused number two: Chumani Bukani (25) was sentenced for housebreaking with the intent to rob – 10 years imprisonment; robbery aggravated – 20 years imprisonment; kidnapping – 10 years imprisonment; illegal possession of firearm and ammunition – 7 years imprisonment.

Accused number three: Andile Saziwa (27) was sentenced for housebreaking with the intent to rob – 10 years imprisonment; robbery aggravated – 20 years imprisonment; kidnapping – 10 years imprisonment; illegal possession of firearm – 15 years imprisonment.

All sentences to run concurrently and it will be 20 years imprisonment effectively for all three accused.

South Africa Today – South Africa News