200k worth of counterfeit goods seized, PE

Property related crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay has forced SAPS to focus on the main transport routes in and out of Nelson Mandela Bay in order to police the supply and transport lines of stolen and counterfeit goods.

On 27 October 2017, at 09:00 SAPS members of Kinkelbos police station busy with patrolling and monitoring the N2 leading in and out of Nelson Mandela Bay, spotted a very suspicious white Toyota Quantum panel van driving without registration plates.

The vehicle was pulled off and on investigating, police found suspicious cargo items on the vehicle. The vehicle and contents was taken to Kinkelbos station, where Customs officials identified the goods as counterfeit to the estimated value of R200 000.

The goods, 180 boxes of sanitary pads and 29 boxes of yeast were being transported from Johannesburg to Nelson Mandela Bay.

A 27 year old male was arrested and will be appearing before the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Monday 30 October 2017 on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods.

