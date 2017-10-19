20 years sentence after house robbery, St Francis Bay

0
20 years sentence after house robbery, St Francis Bay
20 years sentence after house robbery, St Francis Bay

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for good crime scene management and gathering of evidence after the Hankey Regional Court sentenced Given Cuthbert (44) to 20 years imprisonment for a house robbery incident, which occurred on Sunday, 16 July 2017 in St Francis Bay.

Brigadier Lebok added: “This sterling work reflects police commitment in combating trio crimes,” this he said after sentencing proceedings.

Cuthbert’s two accomplices, Vuyolwethu Nkqasi (30) and Vuyolwethu Mdayi (32) were each sentenced to five years of imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.

The three men were sentenced after they robbed a house of a 90 year old woman (victim) in St Francis Bay, and stole jewellery and household items valued over half a million rand.

The stolen items were also recovered.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Three day old baby found partially covered in soil... On 17 October 2017, a three day old baby girl was found in the bushes at Kwadwesi Extention. At about 16:00 two children playing in the bushes hea...
Man in court after stolen tyres worth R60 000 reco... Members from the South African Police Service in the Uitenhage Cluster embarked on the organisation’s Back to Basics approach on focusing at addressin...
Firearms recovered in ongoing gang clamp down, PE The continuous eradication of firearms is paramount in order to ensure the safety of all citizens in the Northern areas of PE. On 16 October 2017 a...
4 men get 18 years for business robbery, Lutateni on 17 October 2017, Mount Frere Regional Court sentenced Matiwane Malibongwe (23), Sithokozisi Thula Godla (25), Mthokozisi Nelson Gqoli (26) and Sebe...