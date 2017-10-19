20 years sentence after house robbery, St Francis Bay

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for good crime scene management and gathering of evidence after the Hankey Regional Court sentenced Given Cuthbert (44) to 20 years imprisonment for a house robbery incident, which occurred on Sunday, 16 July 2017 in St Francis Bay.

Brigadier Lebok added: “This sterling work reflects police commitment in combating trio crimes,” this he said after sentencing proceedings.

Cuthbert’s two accomplices, Vuyolwethu Nkqasi (30) and Vuyolwethu Mdayi (32) were each sentenced to five years of imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.

The three men were sentenced after they robbed a house of a 90 year old woman (victim) in St Francis Bay, and stole jewellery and household items valued over half a million rand.

The stolen items were also recovered.

