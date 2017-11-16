2 Stolen vehicles recovered, 2 arrested, PE

2 Stolen vehicles recovered, 2 arrested, PE. Photo: SAPS
On 14 November 2017, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made. SAPS are appealing to vehicle owners to be vigilant during the festive season as criminals are stepping up their efforts to steal and hijack vehicles in the Nelson Mandela Metro.

To effectively police these crimes, the SAPS have also stepped up their visibility and crime prevention operations in the Metro.

These two vehicles recovered and arrests made follows intensified efforts and information gathering by the Kwazakele Task Team formed to assist crime prevention efforts in the area.

In the first recovery at 09:40, a blue Toyota Tazz which was stolen on 8 November 2017 in the Walmer area, was spotted and pulled over in Koyana Road, Kwazakele. Two suspects aged 25 and 27 were arrested and will appear on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and both are to appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on 16 November 2017.

The second vehicle, a grey Isuzu bakkie which was stolen in Humewood area this past weekend, was found abandoned at 13:30 at Mkhumathela Street, Kwazakele where it was hidden behind a wall.

Police are investigating.

