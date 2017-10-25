2 murderers of Ina Marincowitz get life sentence, Stormsriver

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, expressed his satisfaction with the life sentence handed down in the Stormsriver Regional Court yesterday to Louis Baardman and Phillip Nel for the murder of a woman in Stormsriver three years ago.

“This will send out a strong message to those contemplating such horrendous deeds to refrain from them. This sentence will also build the trust of our communities in the criminal justice system”, concluded Brig Lebok.

On Monday, 23 October 2017, Stormsriver Regional Court sentenced Louis Baardman (36) and Phillip Nel (41) to life imprisonment for the first charge of murder and to 15 years for the second charge of robbery aggravating, which occurred on Monday, 27 January 2014 in Stormsriver.

The court heard that the accused Phillip Nel who was the employee of the deceased, Ina Marincowitz (59), entered his employer’s house with his accomplice, Louis Baardman. They first assaulted their victim and later dumped her lifeless body in the nearby bushes.

The two men stole Marincowitz’s motor vehicle, clothing, and other household items valued around R80 000 and fled the scene.

On the same day a police patrol vehicle spotted the vehicle on the N2 and tried to pull it off the road, but it sped off and they gave chase. The vehicle lost control and overturned about 15 kilometers outside Stormsriver, and police later found that the vehicle was stolen and were also led to the body of Ina Marincowitz.

On the day of the sentence, a prosecutor in the case, Johan Jansen said: “I am satisfied with the manner in which police handled the case, from those who tried to stop the vehicle, up to the investigating officer”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News