On Sunday, 12 November 2017 as part of Festive Season Operation members of Sterkspruit crime prevention under the command of Sgt Mqemana yield positive results after they arrested two suspects with possession of dagga.

While they were busy conducting high visibility patrols around sector 1.

Both suspects age between 27 and 29 years old will appear in Sterkspruit District’s Court soon.

This is in line with our back to basic approach.

