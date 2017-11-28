2 arrested after stolen vehicle runs out of petrol, Despatch

SAPS members continue to squeeze the space for criminals to operate during the Safer Festive Season operations, after members attached to SAPS Despatch arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 24, for the possession of a presumed stolen vehicle.

Vigilant police officials were busy with high visibility patrols in the Main Road of Despatch at about 00:15 on Monday 27 November 2017, when they noticed a young man walking with a can of petrol to a bakkie, that was parked in the Main Road of Despatch.

Members immediately turned their vehicle around and drove to the bakkie where they found two males. Whilst the one police official was inquiring about their vehicle problems, his passenger tested the bakkie.

Through thorough and responsive investigations, the members discovered that the vehicle was stolen on 24 November 2017 in Kwadwesi. The two suspects, aged 18 and 24 years old were arrested on the spot on a charge of possession of a presumed stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a 1994 Ford Courier, was also confiscated by the Vehicle Crime Identification Unit of SAPS.

The two suspects are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 November 2017, on a charge of possession of a presumed stolen vehicle.

Relentless efforts by SAPS members to advance in combating the theft of motor vehicles are also paying dividends, with the recovery of this presumed stolen vehicle.

The South African Police Service wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

