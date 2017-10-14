13 suspects arrested in Stutterheim operation

Early on the morning of 13 October 2017, detective members conducted an operation for wanted suspects on housebreaking and theft, warrant of arrest, carjacking, assault and contravention of protection order.

They arrested thirteen suspects aged between 19 and 46 years at their homes in Kubusi Location, Mlungisi Township and KwaZidenge Village, Stutterheim.

A 9mm unlicensed firearm with a magazine and seventy five live ammunition was confiscated. Upon searching Police also recovered dagga and an undisclosed amount cash from one of the suspects.

The charge for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of dagga was added to one suspect who was wanted for housebreaking and theft.

These suspects are due to appear at Stutterheim Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 October 2017.

