13 life terms handed down to serial rapist, PE

Violence committed against women and children is in the forefront of our fight against crime and offenders can expect that investigators from the South African Police Service will pursue every avenue to ensure their conviction.

Through relentless efforts by members of the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) together with the criminal justice system, proved to be effective, when a perpetrator was sentenced effectively on Thursday, 26 October 2017, in the Port Elizabeth High Court on 17 cases of rape.

Mzikayise Mkavu pleaded guilty on 36 charges on Monday, 23 October 2017 and was sentenced today. The efforts of a dedicated team of investigators were rewarded when Mzikayise Mkavu (27) was sentenced effectively to 228 years imprisonment for a string of charges including rape and subsequently removed from society.

Mkavu terrorised the area around Kwanobuhle between 13 July 2008 and 2016 and raped several victims between the ages of 16 and 31 years-old.

Mkavu was linked to the rape charges through his DNA and arrested during April 2016. An effective 228 years prison sentence was handed down today for a serial rapist, who for years had waged a reign of terror among the Kwanobuhle community. Mkavu faced 17 charges of rape, ten for assault with the intent to do grievously bodily harm, eight charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances and one charge of attempted murder.

The sentence of the accused was welcomed by the South African Police Service and the investigation team’s dedication to ensure that justice will be served is highly appreciated by the Eastern Cape police management. The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga said: “We commend the detectives of our Provincial FCS Unit and our justice system for their sterling efforts in bringing the perpetrator to book. The SAPS has the responsibility to protect the vulnerable in society and these responsibilities are taken very seriously through thorough investigations”. “Sentences such as this will send a strong message to potential rapists and we trust that the lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to criminals preying on our women and children who are not in a position to defend themselves”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News