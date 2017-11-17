11 arrested in Humewood after home invasion, PE

The arrest follows a house robbery that took place at 20:30 last night, 14 November 2017, when three armed suspects entered a house in Luthuli Street, Ikamvelihle.

The 30 year old home owner, her 25 year old sister and their two 7 year old children were present in the house when the suspects demanded the vehicle, a blue Hyundai Getz, and also took bank cards, money, a laptop and two cell phones before they left in the owner’s vehicle.

The tracking device in the vehicle was activated and SAPS K9 Unit swiftly located the vehicle just before midnight at 23:50.

It was found parked inside locked premises on the corner of Hartman and Smith Street, Central. With the assistance of SAPS Flying Squad and Humewood police, the vehicle was recovered and the premises searched.

Eleven male suspects between the ages of 21 to 34 were arrested and all the stolen property of the house robbery were recovered.

The suspects will be appearing before the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on 16 November 2017 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

The suspects will also be profiled and their linking investigated in terms of the house robbery.

