10 year sentence for rape of relative, Kwanobuhle

Violence against women remains a priority for the SAPS and we will do everything possible to bring perpetrators to book.

This was shown again by detectives from the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Uitenhage, when they ensured that an offender was removed from our communities.

The 33 year old male suspect raped a 48 year old female relative on 2 March 2017 in Zolile Nogcazi Street, Kwanobuhle and was effectively sentenced on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, to ten years imprisonment for the rape.

The acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage, Brigadier Ronald Koll commend the investigating officer for his dedication and commitment to ensure that the culprit was brought to book.

South Africa Today – South Africa News