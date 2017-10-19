Dudu Myeni finally fired

Die Vryburger

Dudu Myeni- Image - Die Vryburger

The controversial chairperson of the SAA board, Dudu Myeni, was eventually fired.

However, the airline is in dire financial trouble under her control, that economists do not believe a new chairman and board will be able to save SAA from bankruptcy.

The new chairman is JB Magwaza, a businessman of Natal. He is executive chairman of Nkunzi Investment Holdings Ltd.

The SAA currently needs R10 billion to survive, and it is anticipated that the Minister of Finance will provide a lifeline at the expense of taxpayers

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

