The story in today’s edition of the Sunday Times, which claims that President Jacob Zuma owns a “palace” in Dubai, is a fabrication, says the Presidency.

“President Zuma does not own any property outside South Africa and has not requested anybody to buy property for him abroad.

“The President has also not received or seen the reported emails and has no knowledge of them,” the high office said in a statement on Sunday.

