It seems the Fallist movement, and the EFF for that matter is one big scam. It came out today that a significant Fallist leader at Wits, Mukovhe Morris Masutha, was an SSA spy, working for Kom Raid #783. Of course, the other big backer of the Fallists is the EFF. Mcebo Dlamini, another Wits student leader visited David ” the Horn ” Mahlobo at his house, and he is a ZANC member, so is Masutha.

The earliest backer of the Fallists was none other than Iqbal Surve, owner of the Independent group of newspapers. He is a Zuma783 loyalist. His Cape Times newspaper relentlessly backed the Fallists right from the start, starting with Rhodes must Fall. Why would the Zupta cabal back the Fallists to such an agreement? Was it necessary to wreak such havoc? By all accounts, the Fallists caused damages to colleges of well over a billion rand. Why would the Gangstament be involved in the Fallist movement?

I mean if the Gangstament wanted to give free University Education, they could just do it. They control the public wallet. It is a shocker that the Zupta cabal’s involvement in the Fallists came to light. It means that the chaos was deliberately created. It makes sense because Kom Raid #783 thrives in a situation of intentionally created confusion.

It distracts attention away from his looting activities.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

