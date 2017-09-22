Dlamini Zuma, Wolmarans sworn in as MP

South Africa has two new Members of Parliament following a swearing-in ceremony earlier today.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli on Thursday swore in former African Union Commission Chairperson, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Mathews Wolmarans as two new Members of Parliament (MPs).

“As it is common practice in Parliament, the new MPs will immediately undergo an induction programme and be provided with all necessary tools of trade to assist them with carrying out their parliamentary duties without delay,” said Parliament.

Dlamini Zuma replaces Pule Mabe, while Wolmarans replaces Brian Molefe. Both new MPs are from the ruling African National Congress.

Part of the work of MPs, who are elected to represent the people as public representatives, is done inside Parliament and part of it is done directly with citizens during constituency periods.

