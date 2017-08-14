Dlamini-Zuma demands radical economic transformation

The candidate who wants to pursue Jacob Zuma, ex-wife, Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma, started the demagoguery again, when at an ANC meeting when she demanded that radical economic transformation must take place to control “white capitalists” in the country.

Observers point out that she mostly uses the same terms as her former husband, and therefore hopes to get support for her campaign to become the ANC leader.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

