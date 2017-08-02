Dlamini-Zuma also connected with Guptas

It has come to light that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also begged from the Gupta brothers.

She apparently asked the Guptas to pay for a business class ticket for a reporter from Cameroon while she was campaigning during 2012 for the African Union president.

In the leaked emails Des van Rooyen also came under the spotlight with his Dubai sponsored visit by the Guptas after he was appointed a minister of co-operative government.

Trillian and Van Rooyen met on several occasions to discuss “strategic objectives.”

However, observers believe that Dlamini-Zuma had more to do with the Guptas than her request for a flight ticket and that all will be revealed in further disclosures.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

