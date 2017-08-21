Diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe is scandalous

The diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe by the South African government is not only scandalous but undermines the legal system and let the victim down, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald said it is unthinkable that a person can commit an offense in the country and then simply claim diplomatic immunity.

The Foreign Minister published a special Gazette on Sunday, announcing immunity to Mugabe. Yet, the minister said it was “a tough decision.”

Dr. Groenewald said the events of the police, Fikile Mbalula, are a joke. “He stated that all border posts and airports were placed on the highest level of readiness to prevent her leaving the country, which would mean that he was only providing lip service to the people of South Africa.”

“The granting of immunity will cause taxpayers’ money to be wasted once again in court cases because of the government’s incompetence who do not want to accept the responsibility to protect the country’s citizens.”

“It is now clear that the Grace Mugabe case has become a second Omar al-Basjir case. The government denies the right and violates the country’s Constitution, which places an obligation on it to protect its citizens’ security. In this instance, the victim is not protected.”

“Corruption in South Africa thrives because offenders are not punished for crimes. The country becomes a non-punishable state, and this impunity is like a cancer that destroys justice and service,” said Dr. Groenewald.

