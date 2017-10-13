DG of Health seeks new mental institutions

The Director-General of Health, Precious Matsoso, said during the investigation of the death of 118 psychiatric patients at the Life Esidimeni facility, they sought new institutions.

During the investigation, Levi Mosenogi reported that “since 1994 democracy has prevailed”, no new facilities have been built, and existing facilities are declining.

Matsoso reports that a facility erected in the Northern Cape was a significant failure with enormous costs.

Again, it appears that there is an inherent inability of certain people to develop or maintain things, and it is indicative that the government’s National Health Plan, to throw all private hospitals and medical funds into one big pot, is nothing but another failure.

