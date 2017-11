The Minister of Co-operative Government, Des van Rooyen, has for the second time evaded appearing before a parliamentary committee.

He must explain why his department used the services of financial consulting company, Trillian Capital.

Trillian is connected to the state capture by the Guptas, and in van Rooyen’s short-term as finance minister he was linked with the brothers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

