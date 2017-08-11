Deputy Minister of Higher Education – Assault And Consumption

According to a statement issued by Parliament, the Minister of Police said that the abuse of alcohol led to the deputy minister of Higher Education assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

Mduduzi Manana handed himself over to the police, but a lot of excuses were made why he was not arrested as a regular citizen. The minister of police denies any preferential treatment given to the deputy minister, as well as giving legal advice to Manana.

Observers believe that liquor may be blamed and the deputy minister will only get a slap on the wrist.

Manana was released on R5 000 bail while there is also another assault case hanging over him in Ermelo.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

