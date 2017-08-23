Department of Water Affairs in difficulty over municipalities

The fact that municipalities do not pay their bills is the reason why the Department of Water Affairs is in financial distress.

In her defense, the Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane, told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

She had to appear before the committee about the R2.5 billion in wasteful expenditure during 2015/16. She dodged that accusation with a cry about the municipalities who did not implement her department’s operational projects.

Municipalities owe her department about R7 billion, and she does not seem to have any plans to recover it.

She also acknowledged that they literally threw money into the water with projects that previously had no guarantee that they would work, such as the Giyani Water Project and the Mopani Water Crisis.

However, the members of the committee were not convinced that it was only the municipalities to blame for the department’s financial crisis.

