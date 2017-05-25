Denel’s decisions questioned

The arms manufacturer, Denel, has been reprimanded by parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises for their decision to go ahead with an agreement by the Gupta-owned company, VR Laser, despite Treasury’s objection.

Pravin Gordhan, as well as his successor Malusi Gigaba stopped the agreement, and Denel has been involved in a lawsuit with Treasury since 2016.

It is openly speculated that Denel has also been hijacked by the Guptas so that they can benefit from government tenders.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

