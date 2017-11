According to an economist, Dawie Roodt, South Africa is in great trouble.

He responded to the auditor’s report on unauthorized national expenses.

Roodt said that the taxpayer’s money is being wasted and so his advice to clients is to take their money out of the country.

This is a worrying recommendation from one of the country’s top economists.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News