Dark period for South Africa

Die Vryburger

0
Cyril Ramaphosa - Image - SAnews.gov.za

Cyril Ramphosa, the country’s deputy president, described the state of South Africa as a dark period of democracy.

According to him, the state the economy is out of order and blames its destruction on state capture.

Ramaphosa addressed the SA Forum for Civil Engineers Contractors in Johannesburg. The civil engineering industry is currently not experiencing a good period, and retrenchments in the sector are possible.

The dark period can certainly not be regarded as racist, coming from the country’s deputy president.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Questions about Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle The country's ruler once again reshuffled his cabinet. The latest cabinet reshuffle means that Blade Nzimande of the SACP was kicked out, while But...
Cape desalination process does not flow smoothly Cape Town will have their first desalination plant ready before dams dry up in the city. Said Xanthea Limberg of the city's mayoral committee regar...
District municipalities superfluous Large district municipalities are superfluous, and because of factors such as weak ANC councilors, it does not provide the necessary service to commun...
Security of the state in the hands of unknown The new minister of state security is Bongani Bongo from the Eastern Transvaal where he worked as a lawyer in the Human Posts Department. However, he ...