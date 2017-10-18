Dark period for South Africa

Cyril Ramphosa, the country’s deputy president, described the state of South Africa as a dark period of democracy.

According to him, the state the economy is out of order and blames its destruction on state capture.

Ramaphosa addressed the SA Forum for Civil Engineers Contractors in Johannesburg. The civil engineering industry is currently not experiencing a good period, and retrenchments in the sector are possible.

The dark period can certainly not be regarded as racist, coming from the country’s deputy president.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

