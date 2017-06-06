DA wanting jail time for Zuma

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane said on Monday 5 June 2017 that the DA would ask that a parliamentary ad hoc committee be appointed to investigate allegations of state capture.

Maimane said “President. Jacob Zuma has “undoubtedly been the head of a crime organization” and it would be better for him not to retire in Dubai but in a jail.”

The speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, said a judiciary commission would be appointed to investigate allegations of state capture. This follows an announcement from the Secretary General of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe, that the party’s national executive committee approved such a commission. Mbete addressed the media at Parliament.

Mbete says she believes it is necessary to have a commission investigating the broad aspects of state capture. It will be a structure that will look comprehensively on the concept of state capture and what effect it had on the South African community over a period of time. Mbete says that once a structure is drawn up, timeframes and the assignment will be determined. She says such an investigation is essential so that South Africans can continue their lives.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party would take Mbete to court if she did not agree to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate state capture.

This follows after the disclosures in Sunday papers of e-mail messages between Gupta business partners and several ministers that indicate the alleged strong influence the Gupta family has on government and state.

