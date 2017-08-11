DA strategy to dissolve parliament is opportunistic

The latest strategy of the Democratic Alliance (DA) to dissolve parliament and demand an early election is getting attention from all over the world and is described as blatant opportunistic.

FF Plus believes that it will not succeed and will strengthen President Jacob Zuma.

“The recent motion of no confidence has shown that the ANC MPs are prepared to protect the party (ANC), despite unhappiness about Zuma and state capture,” said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald said the DA must guard against its actions by not favoring and strengthening the Zuma faction within the ANC.

“Every time Zuma survives, it reinforces its followers within the ANC, as it gives them the impression that he is a strong leader and untouchable.”

“Voters, in general, will also start to become discouraged if the expectation is not met to get rid of Zuma. Voters become politically allied and then do not vote, which would be detrimental to opposition parties in 2019.”

“The anti-Zuma faction must now work to get rid of Zuma and its runners in December, as it is only the ANC that can really get rid of Zuma, otherwise we may have Zuma as president until 2019”, said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

