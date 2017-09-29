DA MP suspended

A fierce exchange of word rose between DA’s leadership and Juanita Terblanche, an MP who has been actively involved in the party since 1998.

The DA has expelled Terblanche from the party after a lifetime of service, for being convicted of allegations that party money was mishandled in 2015. However, she said she never worked with the money.

She was finally suspended after her efforts to dispute her suspension in court failed. This means that she will lose her position as MP, and observers expect the DA will replace her with a black MP.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News