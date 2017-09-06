DA got a proper blood nose in parliament

The DA received a proper bloody nose in parliament during their motion demanding an early general election. Only 83 MPs voted in favor of the motion and 229 against it. Seven parliamentarians abstained.

All the opposition parties, except Agang SA, did not support the DA.

The motion of the DA to dissolve Parliament, thereby forcing an early election, was irrational and would break the wave of optimism among voters who united in support of opposition parties during the motion of no confidence in the president, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald said in the parliamentary debate that if the motion was successful, it would mean that an election would be held at national level within ninety days, and in 2019 another election at the provincial level. He does not believe the Electoral Commission would be sufficiently prepared for with only three months to ensure a free and fair election.

He also said that three elections within five years are not affordable to taxpayers and that the money can be better utilized to improve service delivery.

“This was not a serious decision by the DA. Their leader is not even here. With the motion of no confidence, there was optimism among the voters of South Africa. They became politically involved and realized that you can vote for any political party of your choice that shares your values and you can, therefore, contribute to change a government,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Dr. Groenewald also sharply criticized the ANC and said the purpose of the motion was not to divert the ANC’s attention from service delivery as an ANC speaker has argued.

“The ANC is diverting its own attention from service delivery, and even abuses state resources with the party infighting of their leadership struggle,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News