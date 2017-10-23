DA alienating more white voters

The DA is striving to attract as many black voters as possible to force the ANC to under 50% support in 2019, and this could alienate them from gaining the support of white voters.

Ever since Helen Zille’s persecution of her remarks about colonialism, whites became alienated from the DA. After that, the DA in the Western Cape got a black chairman.

In Pretoria, where the DA traditionally have strong support from the Afrikaners, the party announced its new chairman over the weekend, and will probably lose some Afrikaner support. Fred Nel was replaced by Abel Tau as chairman of the DA’s Gauteng region. There were no Afrikaners among those who were candidates for the post.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

