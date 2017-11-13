Criminals use police weapons

Criminals who are in possession of stolen or bought police weapons, use it again to commit a crime.

Due to the police’s negligence of not watching their weapons, they now endanger the public, while the people expect to be protected by the police. Also, the police do not seem to have the ability or the will to trace their own lost weapons and get them out of the hands of the criminals.

For the last eight years, 364 firearms have been stolen or lost to the police in the Gauteng province, of which 342 weapons are positively identified to crimes committed with those weapons.

For the past eight years, the police could recover only 45 of their own stolen weapons.

Allegations are also made that corrupt police officers are selling weapons to crime syndicates or that members themselves are involved in the syndicates.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

