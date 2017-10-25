Criminal justice system let people down

South Africa’s criminal justice system let the people of the country down, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald said in a parliamentary debate on the effectiveness of South Africa’s criminal justice system a competent commissioner from the police and the removal of the rotten apples from his ranks would put the service back on track.

“There are many members of the police and justice who work hard and give their best to providing a good service to the people of South Africa, but they are polluted by the rotten apples in their midst. The law does not act to remove these rotten apples. Now the good workers also carry the reputation of the rotten apples.”

“In the 2016/17 financial year, there were 2.1 million crimes in South Africa classified as a serious crime. On the other hand, there are only 27 000 investigators in the police. How on earth can only 27,000 detectives investigate and do justice to so many cases?”

“Minister Fikile Mbalula admitted that former commissioner George Fivaz was the last suitable commissioner the police had. He also acknowledged that everyone afterward was not up to standard.”

“And who appoints the commissioners? It is the president of the country. Then it is clear that political considerations weigh heavier than the interests of South Africa’s people.”

“I want to say today that the situation will only improve once a competent national commissioner is appointed for the police.”

“At the moment there are successful prosecutions in only 20 percent of all reported crimes. This means that 80 percent of all criminals in the country get away with their actions,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

