Credit card fraud costs South Africa R 600 million a year

The SA Banks’ Risk Information Center’s report shows that credit card fraud has increased by 13% while debit cards are up by 3.1%.

Over 52% of debit cards fraud occurs at ATMs.

The provinces with the largest number of fraud are Central Transvaal, Natal, and the Western Cape, which together represent approximately 86% of debit card fraud in the country.

Cardholders are advised to check their billing statements on a regular basis and when online purchases are made, to use websites that are reliable. People should also ensure that cards are visible in their presence to prevent cloning of information.

Older people should be especially careful at ATM machines as they are being targeted by fraudsters who exchange cards and abuse them.

The short message service from banks can also warn customers on time if there are suspicious transactions on their accounts.

