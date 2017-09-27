Court grants interdict to freeze R1.7-billion Gupta Rehabilitation Fund

Die Vryburger

Ben Theron of OUTA - Image - Die Vryburger

The High Court in Pretoria has granted an urgent application to freeze the R1,75 billion rehabilitation fund of the Gupta controlled Optimum and Koornfontein mines.

OUTA filed the application, and the application was not opposed. The full application will be heard on 7 December.

The funds are held by the Baroda Bank who opposed the Guptas application last week when their accounts were closed.

According to Mr. Ben Theron, OUTA’s chief operating manager, the Guptas are apparently using the money to repay loans.

Requests from OUTA to the Minister of Mineral Resources, Mosebenzi Zwane and the Reserve Bank to ensure the funds yielded no response.

The question now arises as to who is still on the brothers’ payroll.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

