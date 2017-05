Cosatu’s central committee has decided not to allow the leader of their alliance partner, the ANC, to deliver any speeches at Cosatu meetings.

Jacob Zuma was forbidden to address the central committee or any other meeting of Cosatu, and Cyril Ramaphosa was then asked to address the central committee.

Cosatu has also confirmed that they will support the Ramaphosa campaign against Zuma.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

