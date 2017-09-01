Cosatu announced a nationwide strike

The trade union Cosatu announced that there will be a nationwide strike in September.

The strike is in protest against state capture. Cosatu criticized the ANC for corruption allegations and their commitments with the Guptas.

The strike will affect all sectors of the economy and will probably cause tremendous discomfort, while it is expected that the marches, as usual, can become violent whereby members of the public are affected, and not the state at which the demonstration is all about.

