Corruption and the ANC

Die Vryburger

0
Corruption and the ANC

In a market research investigation, it was found that ANC members are concerned about the large-scale government corruption.

Furthermore, it appears that nepotism seems to be just as much a problem in appointments and protection of ‘skelms.’

However, the problem still exists that most supporters will vote for the ANC again and will not leave the party structure. Usually, all sorts of promises or threats are made before elections, and even the ancestors are dragged in to convince voters to vote for the ANC again.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 ANC members protect each other The ANC MPs suddenly consider the investigation into the Public Protector's ability to hold her post as a witch-hunt against her. Observers find it...
Cape Peninsula University closed indefinitely due ... The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is closed indefinitely due to ongoing violence. Meanwhile, four students have been expelled after disci...
Western Cape police ‘lost’ weapons More than 70 firearms were stolen from police stations in the Western Cape during the last 20 months. Of the seventy weapons, only three were found...
China stops import of livestock and eggs The Chinese Food Safety Authority has discontinued all imports of chicken and eggs from the Free State because of the outbreak of bird flu in the Welk...