Corruption and the ANC

In a market research investigation, it was found that ANC members are concerned about the large-scale government corruption.

Furthermore, it appears that nepotism seems to be just as much a problem in appointments and protection of ‘skelms.’

However, the problem still exists that most supporters will vote for the ANC again and will not leave the party structure. Usually, all sorts of promises or threats are made before elections, and even the ancestors are dragged in to convince voters to vote for the ANC again.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

