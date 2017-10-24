Corporal punishment now a crime

The Supreme Court ruling that parents cannot apply corporal punishment paves the way for the destruction of parent authority, warns educators.

There is no distinction between punishment and abuse of authority against reasonable and moderate punishment for a child.

The Bible clearly states that children must be disciplined, but religious beliefs and the Bible’s authority are no longer in a black communist state where human rights reign.

The court has made it clear that religious convictions cannot be cited for corporal punishment, and parents who give their children a well-deserved smack can now be charged and prosecuted for assault.

