Controversial financial adviser believes he is intelligent

The controversial adviser of the Minister of Finance, Prof. Chris Malikane apparently has no sense of self-esteem and sees himself as very intelligent.

He responded to criticism against him for his proposals on land reform without compensation. He says it’s nothing new and it is already the policy of the radical elements in government.

He said his proposals were merely standard Marxist models and resolutions that had already been accepted by the radical elements in the ruling alliance.

He said there was no proper intellectual debate and he accused the Treasury of being unfair in intellectual debate about alternative policy proposals. “They are trapped in a neoliberal economy.”

This implies that he is conducting “intellectual debate,” observers say.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

