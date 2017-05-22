Controversial construction magnate friend of Zuma

A construction magnet and good friend of Jacob Zuma allegedly received an R81 million advance on an R1 billion tender from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Philani Mavundla is suspected of being involved in a mining contract to erect an acid drain mine near Springs.

The Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) was granted the contract, but according to a senior staff member at TCTA, the organization is widely eclipsed by darkness.

Mavundla’s name first appeared in 2014 when he offered to repay Zuma’s Nkandla debt of R246 million, and he was the former Mayor of Greytown. It seems that many of his actions are done in gray areas with his captain.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

