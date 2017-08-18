Conflicting statements by police on Grace Mugabe

Contradictory statements by the police make the Grace Mugabe saga sound like a television soapie.

First, it is declared that she was not arrested because of her status, but shortly afterward, a “red alert” was sent to all border posts to prevent her from leaving the country.

The government is also silent in all official languages and simply said that they did not discuss the matter because they do not talk about individuals, only about principles.

The latest news is that the police apparently suspended the investigation until Grace Mugabe’s application for diplomatic immunity is completed. On the other hand, legal experts argue that diplomatic immunity does not in any case help in a crime where someone has been hurt.

The civil rights organization Afriforum, funded almost exclusively by Afrikaners, has meanwhile offered to help the colored woman assaulted by Mugabe.

FF Plus’s leader, Dr. Pieter Groenewald has warned that the Grace Mugabe incident should not fall into a second Omar al-Bashir case where she is allowed to leave the country despite criminal charges against her.

According to Dr. Groenewald, the acting police commissioner, Lieutenant. L.J.Mothiba, at the police’s parliamentary portfolio committee, when questioned about this incident, said Mugabe is still in South Africa and that her legal representatives have “undertaken” that she would surrender herself.

“I want the assurance from the General that she will not leave the country. This is easily done by notifying the border posts and airports that she was not allowed to exit the country.”

“General Mothiba has undertaken to do so and therefore I welcome the announcement by the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, that all border posts and airports are now at the highest level of readiness to make sure she does not leave the country.”

“I’m worried that she will not necessarily leave the country through the official border posts or airports, it is possible that she can be allowed on a private plane or even exit from Waterkloof to get out of the country,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News