Communists warn Zuma

At a meeting between the SACP and the ANC, the SACP warned Jacob Zuma not to reshuffle his cabinet again,

According to the SACP, the move was made to warn and intimidate SACP members.

The SACP also reaffirmed their view that Zuma should go.

It is not yet certain whether the SACP will select its own candidate in the 2019 election. This will largely depend on who takes over the ANC leadership in December this year.

