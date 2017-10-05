Communists want Zuma behind bars

The relationship between the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the ANC is likely to weaken further after the communist’s chief secretary, Blade Nzimande, demanded that all involved in the Gupta e-mails be arrested.

Should this happen, Zuma, a large part of his cabinet and a multitude of officials from the ANC administration will be behind bars.

Observers believe that it could be a crisis for Correctional Services as jails are already overcrowded and that they cannot presently handle such a large intake of criminals.

As Nzimande has previously been quite outspoken against Zuma, his latest remark can only lead Zuma to reshuffle his cabinet and fire Nzimande and use the process to promote his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to a cabinet post.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News