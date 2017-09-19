Communists fed up with comrade Zuma

The SA Communist Party (SACP) called on the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shaun Abrahams, and his department to charge Zuma with more than 700 complaints of fraud.

They also called on the ANC to fire Zuma.

According to the SACP, Zuma’s recognition in the appeal court that the withdrawal of the charges against him was irrational, now opened the way for prosecution.

SACP Secretary Solly Mapaila said the president has now assumed that he has to be charged and they trust that the NPA will do their job.

The NPA was attacked by its apparent reluctance to prosecute the Guptas. There is a call for an anti-state capture protest on 27 September.

Observers regard the SACP’s claims as “too little too late” after the communists have always covered and protected Zuma’s back. It shows that relationships are very sour that they want to prosecute him now and throw him to the wolves.

Blade Nzimande, CEO of the SACP, serves as a minister in Zuma’s cabinet and it is expected that he could fired shortly as Zuma must still reshuffle his cabinet to give Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a ministerial post.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

