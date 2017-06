It appears that the chairman of the arms manufacturer Denel, Daniel Lugisani Mantsha, provided sensitive and classified information to the Gupta brothers.

According to the Gupta email sage, Mantsha contacted the brothers shortly after his appointment at Denel in 2014. The e-mails cover a joint project between Denel and the brothers of nl. Denel Asia.

No comments could be obtained from Mantsha.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

