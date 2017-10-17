CASAC calls on Parliament to remove Abrahams

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) called on parliament to use their constitutional powers to dismiss Shaun Abrahams as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

CASAC said that Abrahams suitability for the post is questionable after the Appeals Court rejected Zuma’s appeal.

According to Lawson Naidoo of Casac, Abrahams is an embarrassment for the NPA.

Meanwhile, Derek Hanekom said that it is time for Zuma to be fired. He has previously strongly criticized Zuma.

