Call for better leadership in security services

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and Corruption Watch, in response to the crime statistics released, once again confirm that better management and leadership are needed to make the SAPS effective.

A report from the ISS shows that many skilled police officers are not promoted or appointed as heads in the SAPS or Hawks.

It is because of political motives from the government side.

The report does not mention who is not promoted, but if looking at skin color, it is clear that BEP, or Black Empowerment Promotion, is also being applied.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

