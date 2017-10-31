Buthelezi announced his retirement from politics

The leader of the IFP, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced his retirement.

He will retire at the next national conference of the IFP.

He will be succeeded by Velenkosini Hlabisa, who is the current Natal provincial secretary.

Buthelezi was involved in politics for almost 60 years. He was initially a major ANC supporter but later established the IFP. During his political career, he became famous for his long speeches.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News