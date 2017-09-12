Budget deficits predict problems for South Africa

Die Vryburger

0
Budget deficits predict problems for South Africa - Image - Die Vryburger

The mid-term budget debate is approaching, and South Africa’s economy is junk status, plus possible further downgrading by rating agencies due to South Africa not being able to repay its debts could be the final straw.

Meanwhile, the collection of tax revenue by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has fallen by almost R37 billion, and no further measures have been put in place to restore the deficits.

Economists predict a further R40 billion deficit for the 2016/17 fiscal year, and this means that the “new” finance minister will have to somehow pull a rabbit out of the hat. The unlikely event may be that VAT will be increased by up to 2%.

However, the trade unions have long ago stated that if VAT increases, there will be “war.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Another hospital with problems After receiving one billion Rand in donations and nine months of work, the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital is not yet operational, and operating co...
South Africa: A unique culture of protest There is a remarkably unique culture of resistance in South Africa which basically works like this: The price of a train ticket goes up by 50c – an...
Afriforum establishes anti-racism unit The civil rights organization Afriforum have established an anti-racism unit to fight "racism in all forms." Strange friends have come to the fore ...
Northern Cape supports Cyril Ramaphosa The Northern Cape is the first province to give their support to Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to replace Zuma. Meanwhile, Bheki Cele, the sacked police...