Brown under scrutiny over Eskom tender links

Die Vryburger

Lynne Brown - Image - Die Vryburger

The public enterprise minister Lynne Brown has in the past months shifted the blame onto others, when there were transactions that were not transparent or where tender requirements were not met.

It has just been revealed that Ingrid Tufvesson, who is Brown’s “partner,” and Michelle McMaster, the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant Kim Davids, has received two contracts worth R1.2 million. The third director of E Smart Solutions is Davids sister, Bernice Davids.

Tufvesson has acknowledged that E Smart Solutions has no experience in the oil industry, but the contracts stipulate that oil must be delivered to Eskom’s 10 power stations.

McMaster said on inquiry: “Ask Brown, to go to Zuma and let me out, I’m a little fish in the stream.”

Thus it becomes increasingly clear that Brown protects Eskom’s former chief executive officer Matshela Koko in his performances.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

